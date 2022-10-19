Jen de Oliveira

Jen de Oliveira is a writer, cartoonist, and elementary school teacher from the Bay Area, California. She is the creator of the all-ages webcomic Reggie and the cocreator of Sunday Haha, a free weekly comics newsletter for kids. Reggie: Kid Penguin is her graphic novel debut. She invites you to visit her online at reggiecomic.com or follow her on Instagram and Twitter @jendeoart.