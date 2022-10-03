Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Reggie: Kid Penguin (A Graphic Novel)
Reggie: Kid Penguin (A Graphic Novel)

by Jen de Oliveira

Hardcover
Hardcover
On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780759557550

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Animals

Description

Fans of Babymouse and Owly will love this early graphic novel series about the everyday adventures and high jinks of Reginald “Reggie” Guinn, a little kid penguin with a big personality!
 
Reggie is just like any other kid: always looking for fun and adventure! But Reggie’s curious, playful side sometimes gets him into trouble. Like when he tries to give himself a haircut before picture day…and ends up gluing his feathers back on his head! Or when he sneaks a mouthful of cookie dough from the kitchen…then feels the sun baking cookies in his tummy! Or when his babysitter puts him on a kid leash while they walk to the park…and he rebels by acting like a dog!

Reggie: Kid Penguin is a collection of six silly stories that explore kid-friendly themes, all through the eyes of a lovable, spunky penguin.
 

Reggie