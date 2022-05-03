Baloney and Friends: Dream Big!
Baloney and Friends: Dream Big!

by Greg Pizzoli

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316389778

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 3rd 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Animals

PAGE COUNT: 96

Baloney and friends are reaching for the stars—but not without some funny obstacles along the way! Whether they're creating a masterpiece, destroying a birthday cake, or debating online comments about themselves, these lovable characters know how to dream big! This new collection of mini-tales and three mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn how to make their own minibook by following clear step-by-step instructions.

A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist

Praise for Baloney and Friends:
An Amazon Best Book of the Month
 
"Greg Pizzoli does it again! These delightfully funny friends will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories."—Dav Pilkey, creator of the Dog Man and Captain Underpants series
 
"Kids will gobble up Baloney!" —Ben Clanton, creator of the Narwhal and Jelly series
 
"Porcine-ly-perfect!" —Laurie Keller, Geisel Award-winning author of We Are Growing!
 
"Wild exuberance...will draw young readers right in. The breathlessness of the stories is given form in brightly colored, big-eyed characters, who...exude clear, accessible personalities. Pizzoli has managed to bring his picture book energy into comics form with a zing...making this the rare comic that serves as a fun and easy read-aloud. A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist
 
"An amiable new graphic novel series...Pizzoli's approachable art style communicates emotions and personalities through exaggerated facial expressions that should be clear to readers moving into chapter books." —Publishers Weekly

"Here’s hoping there will be a bunch of Baloney in the future." —Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Baloney and Friends: Going Up!:

"...a perfect graphic novel for young readers." —Graphic Policy

"[A] short, simple, sweet book that one can read over and over again." —School Library Journal blogs
Baloney & Friends