Baloney and Friends: Dream Big!

In the third book of this easy-to-read graphic novel series from an award-winning creator, four funny animal friends and their wacky adventures "will inspire young readers to write and draw their own stories" (Dav Pilkey).



Baloney and friends are reaching for the stars—but not without some funny obstacles along the way! Whether they're creating a masterpiece, destroying a birthday cake, or debating online comments about themselves, these lovable characters know how to dream big! This new collection of mini-tales and three mini-comics will have you cheering and rooting for Baloney the pig, Bizz the bumblebee, Peanut the horse, and everyone's favorite grumpy rabbit, Krabbit! And at the end, readers will learn how to make their own comics by following clear step-by-step instructions.



A sure bet for Elephant and Piggie fans who are ready for the next step up or want to make the move to comics." —Booklist



Don't miss the other books in the series:

Baloney & Friends

Baloney & Friends Going Up!