Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pepper & Boo A Cat Surprise!
Meet THE CAT.
THE CAT knows a lot about being a cat.
And there is a lot to know.
THE CAT will explain.
Meet PEPPER and BOO.
PEPPER and BOO are dogs.
PEPPER and BOO do not know a lot about cats.
You will see.
In this hilarious beginning reader, Charise Mericle Harper cleverly shifts point-of-view between THE CAT (a self-composed feline with a zest for all things cat) and PEPPER and BOO (two dogs with very different outlooks on THE CAT-and life).
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use