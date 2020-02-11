Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pepper & Boo A Cat Surprise!

by

Meet THE CAT.

THE CAT knows a lot about being a cat.

And there is a lot to know.

THE CAT will explain.


Meet PEPPER and BOO.

PEPPER and BOO are dogs.

PEPPER and BOO do not know a lot about cats.

You will see.


In this hilarious beginning reader, Charise Mericle Harper cleverly shifts point-of-view between THE CAT (a self-composed feline with a zest for all things cat) and PEPPER and BOO (two dogs with very different outlooks on THE CAT-and life).

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Cats

On Sale: September 22nd 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9781368049047

Hardcover
What's Inside

