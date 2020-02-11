Pepper & Boo A Cat Surprise!

Meet THE CAT.

THE CAT knows a lot about being a cat.

And there is a lot to know.

THE CAT will explain.





Meet PEPPER and BOO.

PEPPER and BOO are dogs.

PEPPER and BOO do not know a lot about cats.

You will see.





In this hilarious beginning reader, Charise Mericle Harper cleverly shifts point-of-view between THE CAT (a self-composed feline with a zest for all things cat) and PEPPER and BOO (two dogs with very different outlooks on THE CAT-and life).