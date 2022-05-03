Mister Kitty Is Lost!

Mister Kitty is missing somewhere inside this book! Will you help us find him? Join the hunt for five yellow spots, four orange paws, three purple bells, and more, exploring numbers and colors along the way in an interactive countdown. Cutouts interacting with Greg Pizzoli’s vivid artwork reveal a surprise after each page turn, all leading up to the BIGGEST twist of all at the end!
Don’t miss these board books by Greg Pizzoli:
The Watermelon Seed
Good Night Owl
Praise for The Watermelon Seed:
A Theodor Seuss Geisel Award Winner
* "[A]n expert debut." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Children will love this hilarious book. The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase." —School Library Journal, starred review
"A juicy premise...Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor." —The New York Times
Praise for Good Night Owl:
A Theodor Seuss Geisel Award Honor
"Entertaining bedtime drama that works equally well for new readers and for sharing aloud." —Horn Book
"A funny tale about stress and an ever-upping ante, with a comforting end." —Kirkus Reviews
