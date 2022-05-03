Mister Kitty Is Lost!

Mister Kitty is missing somewhere inside this book! Will you help us find him? Join the hunt for five yellow spots, four orange paws, three purple bells, and more, exploring numbers and colors along the way in an interactive countdown. Cutouts interacting with Greg Pizzoli’s vivid artwork reveal a surprise after each page turn, all leading up to the BIGGEST twist of all at the end!



