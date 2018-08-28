The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader
The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

2 Funny Tales with CD!

by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781368039338

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $8.99

ON SALE: April 16th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 72

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!

The Watermelon Seed

Oh no! I swallowed a seed! Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.

Good Night Owl

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!

What's Inside

Praise

PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED

"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—The New York Times
* "Children will love this hilarious book. . . . The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "It's an expert debut."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online
