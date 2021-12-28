Learn to Read Box
by Todd Parr

by Liza Charlesworth

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316286510

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: July 12th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 120

Trade Paperback
Set your Kindergarten or First Grade child on the path to reading success with this playful, full-color set of 10 readers (Guided Reading Levels A and B).
 
This boxed set includes 10 brand-new stories written by Todd Parr and educational expert Liza Charlesworth. Using Todd’s signature silliness and bold colors, this boxed set has been carefully crafted to be the perfect learning tool for new readers.
 
These books are so much fun that your child will delight in reading them with you and-–in short order—to you.
 
This set maximizes reading growth and boosts early comprehension by featuring:
-must-know sight words 
-repetitive, “predictable” text
-short sentences
-pictures clues
-vibrant illustrations
 
Includes:
-5 Level A stories: Great Hair!, Be Kind to Animals, Pig and Dog, We Can Share, and See the Baby
-5 Level B stories: Super Stars!, I Love Colors!, Good Night, Farm, Funny Foods, and Ocean Count
-A parent guide with tips for before, during, and after reading
-A sturdy case

What's Inside

