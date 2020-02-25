The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader
The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

2 Funny Tales with Audio! Level 1

by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781368051583

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $9.99

ON SALE: April 4th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 72

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!

The Watermelon Seed

Oh no! I swallowed a seed! Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.

Good Night Owl

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!

What's Inside

