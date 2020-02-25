The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Listen-Along Reader

This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!



The Watermelon Seed



Oh no! I swallowed a seed! Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.



Good Night Owl



Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!