The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Reader
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl 2-in-1 Reader

2 Funny Tales!

by Greg Pizzoli

Illustrated by Greg Pizzoli

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781368042666

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $16.5

ON SALE: April 16th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Readers / Beginner

PAGE COUNT: 72

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Enhanced Edition Trade Paperback
This collection features two funny, award-winning tales by Greg Pizzoli-perfect for kids just learning to read!

The Watermelon Seed

Oh no! I swallowed a seed! Join in the hysteria as this hilarious crocodile imagines the worst.

Good Night Owl

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

World of Reading