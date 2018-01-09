Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

This Story Is for You

A simple “It’s nice to know you” holds so much power in this tender picturebook by acclaimed author-illustrator Greg Pizzoli. Finding value in others as a matter of course, the narrator accepts and appreciates difference as the foundation of a life-long friendship. This Story Is for You celebrates moments of kindness throughout, from the small to the grand in a heartwarming tale of human connection.

The warm, comforting text shares the tone of a Ruth Krauss classic and is balanced by Greg’s energetic color palette and signature visual humor. This book is sure to be a special read for parents, children, and their friends for years to come.
CLEL Bell Picture Book Award Shortlist, 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9781484750308

Hardcover
"[F]abulous on the eye."—Kirkus Reviews
"Lovely."—School Library Journal
"[P]erfect for one-on-one sharing and for storytimes."—Booklist
"The pithy and accessible writing and the story's amusing absurdity make this read like a classic Arnold Lobel story."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"[K]ids will be greatly amused by Pizzoli's latest effort. . . . [A] definite storytime addition."—School Library Journal
"[An] entertaining bedtime drama."—The Horn Book
"A funny tale about stress and an ever upping ante, with a comforting end."—Kirkus Reviews
"Pizzoli's zingy ice-pop colors and dramatically varied page compositions take home the blue ribbon."—New York Times
* "[A] class act."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "[A]nother winner from Pizzoli."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "[A] popular choice at storytimes."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Pizzoli's talent with color, easy-to-read words, and humor is something to behold. . . . This one does it all."—Horn Book
"Cheerful entertainment, with just a touch of snark."—Publishers Weekly
"Templeton is a celebration of independence, and of our complex feelings about those we love."—Horn Book
"Templeton . . . conveys intense emotion with a few simple lines and very bright colors, as his tale reflects the endearing aspects of a small child's struggles to behave."—Booklist
2014 Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
* "It's an expert debut . . ."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—New York Times
* "Children will love this hilarious book. . . . The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal
