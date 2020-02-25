Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Number One Sam
A Read-Along Book
They’re off!
Sam is the best race-car driver in history-he is number one at every race!
But when his best friend, Maggie, shows that she has racing talent of her own, Sam doesn’t know how to handle coming in second place. Will he learn what it truly means to be a winner?
Edition: Enhanced Edition
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
"Pizzoli legitimizes childish anxieties but also slyly exaggerates each worry to highlight the humor."—New York Times
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
"Screen printing allows for sweet intensity and subtle textures in Ben Day dots and overprinting, while the pared-down simplicity of the spreads and lively incorporation of text into the images provides graphic oomph that will reach the back row of the storytime rug."—The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
* "Children will love this hilarious book...The story has broad appeal, making it a great first purchase."—School Library Journal, starred review
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
"With a sharp graphic sensibility, vibrant design, and adept characterization, Pizzoli spins the simple premise into a sweet confection, ripe with broad humor."—Booklist Online
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
* "It's an expert debut..."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR THE WATERMELON SEED
"The illustrations, done in a graphic, flat-color style with simple linework, recall the cheerful stylings of Ed Emberley and Roger Hargreaves. While Pizzoli uses the computer to arrange his compositions, he takes extra care to hand print the pieces. Done in a three-color printing, the silk screen offers a toothiness to the page, giving fruit, animal and emotions more substance."—Kirkus Reviews
