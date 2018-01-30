Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Good Night Owl

by

Illustrated by

Owl is ready for bed. But as soon as he settles in, he hears a strange noise. He’ll never get to sleep unless he can figure out what’s going on!
He looks everywhere-in his cupboard, underneath the floorboards-even in his walls. But while he’s busy tearing his house apart, he doesn’t notice one tiny, squeaky, mouse-shaped detail. . . . Will Owl ever get a good night’s sleep?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $7.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484787946

What's Inside

Reader Reviews