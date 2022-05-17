Una noche más para la Pascua (One Good Night 'til Easter)

Sumérgete en lo divertido de la Pascua con diversas familias en este brillante y alegre libro de cartón.



¡El gran día está casi aquí! Solo queda "una noche más" para la Pascua. Mientras los niños se van a dormir, ansían toda la diversión que conlleva celebrar su día festivo favorito con sus seres amados. ¡Saben que el día siguiente conlleva búsquedas de huevos, vestirse con la mejor ropa de Pascua e ir a la iglesia! Vive las tradiciones familiares con esta cartilla festiva encantadora.





Spring into the fun of Easter with a variety of families in this bright, joyful board book.



The big day is almost here! It's only "one more good night" until Easter. As children go to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with egg hunts, the best Easter clothes, and outings to church! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.