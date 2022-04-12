Where's My Halloween Glow?
Where's My Halloween Glow?

by Bob Holt

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546004349

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: July 11th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Celebrate the fun of the Halloween as seasonal characters attempt to help a jack-o-lantern find his glow!

In this Halloween follow-up to Bob Holt’s first two irresistible board books for WorthyKids, adorable characters join in the endearing quest for a jack-o-lantern’s glow. As in the first two books, the satisfying, cooperative conclusion will make readers smile. The silliness of the storyline and exuberant artwork combine for a joy-filled, good-natured reading experience, perfect for little trick-or-treaters.

