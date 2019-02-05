God Is With Us

Little ones are sure to find comfort that God is always with them in this charming holiday-themed book in a brand-new series by bestselling author Amy Parker.



God Is With Us provides young children with the comfort of knowing God is never far away in this charming, sweet, and heartfelt book. With warm, rhyming verse, bestselling author Amy Parker reassures young hearts by introducing them to the awesome characteristics of an Almighty God.



With a soft-focus on Christmas, Parker’s book offers reminders of how God is present during this very special season while also hinting that He’s close by year-round. Part of a series, God Is With Us is sure to be read and cherished all year long.