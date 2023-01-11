Free shipping on orders $35+

Merry and Hark
Merry and Hark

A Christmas Story

by April Genevieve Tucholke

Illustrated by Rebecca Santo

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781643752389

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Birds

Description

A heartwarming and whimsical story about the connection between humans and nature, and the magic of Christmas.

Merry has always wanted to go on a grand adventure, like the great Hero Owls from her favorite stories. But she is just a little owl. Little owls don't have adventures. Then one day, Merry falls asleep in her favorite tree—and wakes up in a big, noisy city! Can a little owl on a grand adventure find her way home?

Perfect for city kids and nature lovers alike, Merry and Hark is a cozy read at Christmas and all year round.

Praise

Praise for April Genevieve Tucholke:

"Tucholke presents each sister’s preferences in a way that will have readers empathizing with both. . . A sweet tale of sisterly differences and love." Kirkus Reviews (Beatrice Likes the Dark)

“A beautiful, haunting modern-day epic that stars a bold and resourceful sisterhood of heroines unafraid to claim agency." Publishers Weekly, starred review (The Boneless Mercies)

“Tucholke showcases her talent for storytelling once again.” School Library Journal (Wink Poppy Midnight)

“A stunning debut with complex characters, an atmospheric setting, and a distinct voice. Tucholke’s command of imagery and language is especially striking.” VOYA, starred review (Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea)
