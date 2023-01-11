This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A heartwarming and whimsical story about the connection between humans and nature, and the magic of Christmas.



Merry has always wanted to go on a grand adventure, like the great Hero Owls from her favorite stories. But she is just a little owl. Little owls don't have adventures. Then one day, Merry falls asleep in her favorite tree—and wakes up in a big, noisy city! Can a little owl on a grand adventure find her way home?



Perfect for city kids and nature lovers alike, Merry and Hark is a cozy read at Christmas and all year round.