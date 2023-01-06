Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Beatrice Likes the Dark
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Beatrice likes the dark. She likes black clothes, graveyard picnics, and a sky full of stars. Her sister, Roo, likes the light. She likes bright clothes, picking strawberries, and hot, sunny days. Beatrice and Roo are nothing alike and don’t understand each other. Can Beatrice help Roo love the dark as much as she does? Can Roo help Beatrice love the light? Or are they simply too different to get along?
With lushly detailed artwork, award-winning illustrator Khoa Le brings to vivid life acclaimed author April Tucholke’s heartwarming, slightly spooky tale about two very different sisters who learn to celebrate their individuality, understanding that love runs deeper than their differences.
With lushly detailed artwork, award-winning illustrator Khoa Le brings to vivid life acclaimed author April Tucholke’s heartwarming, slightly spooky tale about two very different sisters who learn to celebrate their individuality, understanding that love runs deeper than their differences.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Tucholke presents each sister’s preferences in a way that will have readers empathizing with both..Le’s artwork masterfully uses color to set the mood...A sweet tale of sisterly differences and love."—Kirkus Reviews
"Le’s detailed paintings hold all the magic and wonder the girls feel for their respective surroundings, playing with light and shadow in fantastic ways. A lovely testament to sisterhood and beauty found in all the world’s corners."—Booklist
"“With stunning illustrations and sweet messaging, BEATRICE LIKES THE DARK is a sweeping picture book about sisterhood and celebrating differences."—Young Adult Book Central
"A stunningly beautiful book about sisterhood... It’s perfection from start to finish."—Book Riot
"The bewitching ethereal illustrations set a Halloween mood.” —The Horn Book