April Genevieve Tucholke
April Genevieve Tucholke grew up on a farm, where she spent her time wandering the prairie and daydreaming. Her acclaimed, award-winning books have been published in sixteen countries. April lives in Savannah, Georgia. She loves coffee, forests, and gothic cities.Read More
Khoa Le has illustrated picture books published in a number of different countries. She is also an author, a graphic designer, and a painter. Khoa has a passion for travel, an eagerness to learn about different cultures, and a desire to discover the beauty of the world. She lives in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, with her cats.
By the Author
Beatrice Likes the Dark
Beatrice likes the dark. She likes black clothes, graveyard picnics, and a sky full of stars. Her sister, Roo, likes the light. She likes bright…