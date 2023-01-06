April Genevieve Tucholke

April Genevieve Tucholke grew up on a farm, where she spent her time wandering the prairie and daydreaming. Her acclaimed, award-winning books have been published in sixteen countries. April lives in Savannah, Georgia. She loves coffee, forests, and gothic cities.



Khoa Le has illustrated picture books published in a number of different countries. She is also an author, a graphic designer, and a painter. Khoa has a passion for travel, an eagerness to learn about different cultures, and a desire to discover the beauty of the world. She lives in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, with her cats.