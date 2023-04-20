Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

What to Read After Watching The Expanse

By Natassja Haught

We recommend reading the entire Expanse series starting with Leviathan Wakes, but if you want to skip to the events immediately following the show’s finale, jump straight to Persepolis Rising!

If you’ve already read James S. A. Corey’s epic series and are looking for more space opera, we’ve got recommendations for you!