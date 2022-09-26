The Wackiest Picture Books with the BEST Messages
Do you ever pick up a book and wonder, “How did someone ever come up with this idea?” The premise is so absurd and strange that only one word comes to mind: wacky. More often than not, the wackier the book the more earnest the message inside. From neighbors who measure time in coconuts and bananas, to an alligator who opens a restaurant for birds on his snout, to a young girl who flees to space just to get people (and magical creatures and extraterrestrials) to respect her bodily autonomy, each of the picture books on this list uses a fun read to impart some beautiful wisdom. So, share these wacky picture books with your young readers and enjoy the heartfelt messages behind the humor!
The helpful KNOW-IT-ALL in apartment 2C can answer any question. He’s such a wealth of information, and all his neighbors depend on him. But one day he is asked a question that he just doesn’t understand. How can 2C help his neighbor and also protect his smarty-pants reputation if he doesn’t know what the question means?
This clever story reinforces that it’s okay—in fact, it’s actually a very good thing—to say “I don’t know.” Asking questions leads to discovery, understanding, and insight. In her signature humorous and imaginative style, Laurie Keller takes the embarrassment out of admitting that you don’t know something and proves how helpful it can be!
Chester van Chime Who Forgot How to Rhyme
by Avery Monsen
Illustrated by Abby Hanlon
Filled with irresistible wordplay and whimsically silly illustrations, bestselling creators Avery Monsen and Abby Hanlon’s read aloud tells the story of a boy who learns not to be stressed if he’s not at his…tippy-top peak performance.
It seems that wherever Aria goes, someone wants to touch her hair. In the street, strangers reach for her fluffy curls; and even under the sea, in the jungle, and in space, she’s chased by a mermaid, monkeys, and poked by aliens . . . until, finally, Aria has had enough!
Author-illustrator Sharee Miller takes the tradition of appreciation of black hair to a new, fresh, level as she doesn’t seek to convince or remind young readers that their curls are beautiful — she simply acknowledges black beauty while telling a fun, imaginative story.
Comic genius Bob Shea cooks up a tasty tale that proves anyone, even hungry alligators, can have a change of heart and learn to be a good friend.
Wolfie the Bunny
by Ame Dyckman
Illustrated by Zachariah OHora
The Bunny family has adopted a wolf son, and daughter Dot is the only one who realizes Wolfie can–and might–eat them all up! Dot tries to get through to her parents, but they are too smitten to listen. A new brother takes getting used to, and when (in a twist of fate) it’s Wolfie who’s threatened, can Dot save the day?
If You Laugh, I'm Starting This Book Over
by Chris Harris
Illustrated by Serge Bloch
In this riotous read-aloud from the bestselling author of I’m Just No Good at Rhyming and The Alphabet’s Alphabet, the reader insists that listeners MUST. NOT. LAUGH—but the demand NOT to laugh leads to the absolutely irresistible temptation to do just that! Chock full of silly narrative twists, giggle-worthy character names, and ridiculously goofy illustrations by Serge Bloch, this interactive romp is sure to become a new storytime essential, whether you make it to the end or not!
Better not mess with Little Red when he’s got on his favorite frilly red riding hood! It makes him feel happier than a pig in mud, more special than a birthday cake, and mighty as a firecracker. Nothing’s gonna stop him from being himself…Not even a big ol’ bully of a WOLF! With admirable spunk and a heaping helping of southern humor and hospitality, Little Red finds a way to crack the shell of the closed-minded wolf’s perception of frills and bows.
This refreshingly spirited version of the classic tale of Little Red Riding Hood explores the challenge of staying on your path when confronted by strangers who don’t want to understand you.
But the bear has a never-ending list of requests, and Bunny realizes maybe Bear isn’t as hungry as he’d let on…maybe he just wants his new friend’s company for a while.