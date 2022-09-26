The Wackiest Picture Books with the BEST Messages



Comic genius Bob Shea cooks up a tasty tale that proves anyone, even hungry alligators, can have a change of heart and learn to be a good friend.

Welcome to Chez Bob, whichlike a real restaurant…until you realize…it’s on an alligator’s NOSE! Bob’s got a hidden plan for his customers:As they fly in from all over the world to dine on Bob’s face, something starts to happen that takes the lazy, hungry reptile by surprise — the birds. “” he rejoices — he’ll want for nothing! But when the time is right, will Bob make the right choice?