Laurie Keller

Laurie Keller is the popular creator of many books for kids, including Potato Pants!; Do Unto Otters; The Scrambled States of America; Open Wide: Tooth School Inside; Arnie the Doughnut; Hello, Arnie!; and three books in The Adventures of Arnie the Doughnut chapter book series, Bowling Alley Bandit, Invasion of the Ufonuts, and The Spinny Icky Showdown. She is also the Geisel Award-winning creator of We Are Growing!. Laurie figured it took her at least 3,762 coconuts to make this book.