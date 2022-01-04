Laurie Keller

Laurie Keller is the popular creator of many books for kids, including Potato Pants!Do Unto Otters; The Scrambled States of America; Open Wide: Tooth School Inside; Arnie the DoughnutHello, Arnie!; and three books in The Adventures of Arnie the Doughnut chapter book series, Bowling Alley BanditInvasion of the Ufonuts, and The Spinny Icky Showdown. She is also the Geisel Award-winning creator of We Are Growing!. Laurie figured it took her at least 3,762 coconuts to make this book. 
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon