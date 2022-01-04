Wake Me Up in 20 Coconuts!

An irresistible laugh-out-loud picture book about the importance of asking questions, by bestselling creator Laurie Keller.



The helpful KNOW-IT-ALL in apartment 2C can answer any question. He's such a wealth of information, and all his neighbors depend on him. But one day he is asked a question that he just doesn't understand. How can 2C help his neighbor and also protect his smartypants reputation if he doesn't know what the question means?



This clever story reinforces that it's okay—in fact, it's actually a very good thing—to say “I don't know.” Asking questions leads to discovery, understanding, and insight. In her signature humorous and imaginative style, Laurie Keller takes the embarrassment out of admitting that you don't know something and proves how helpful it can be!