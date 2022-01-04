Wake Me Up in 20 Coconuts!
Wake Me Up in 20 Coconuts!

by Laurie Keller

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316311960

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: September 20th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover

An irresistible laugh-out-loud picture book about the importance of asking questions, by bestselling creator Laurie Keller. 

The helpful KNOW-IT-ALL in apartment 2C can answer any question. He's such a wealth of information, and all his neighbors depend on him. But one day he is asked a question that he just doesn't understand. How can 2C help his neighbor and also protect his smartypants reputation if he doesn't know what the question means? 

This clever story reinforces that it's okay—in fact, it's actually a very good thing—to say “I don't know.” Asking questions leads to discovery, understanding, and insight. In her signature humorous and imaginative style, Laurie Keller takes the embarrassment out of admitting that you don't know something and proves how helpful it can be! 

Praise

Praise and Honors for Laurie Keller:

Recipient of the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award
Junior Library Guild Selections
A New York Times Editor’s Pick
Bank Street College Educator Best Book of the Year
Chicago Best of the Best Book
A Booklist Best Book of the Year 
Winner of the Vermont Red Clover Award 
A Pennsylvania Young Readers Choice Award Nominee
A Minnesota Star of the North Picture Book Nominee

“Laurie Keller is a goofball. She's a genius. She's a goofball and a genius.”—New York Times Book Review on Arnie the Doughnut
“Arnie takes destiny into his own hands with vastly entertaining results.”—Publishers Weekly on Arnie the Doughnut, starred review
"A manic tale that’s going to be very hard to read without inducing “peels” of laughter . . . Keller constructs an alliteration-rich narrative using plenty of exclamation points and big type in multiple colors to crank the volume up even further. It’s potato pandemonium, any way you slice it."—Booklist on Potato Pants!, starred review
"Donut expect this to pass young audiences without causing a sprinkle of giggles."—Kirkus Reviews on Hello, Arnie
"With engaging direct-address elements to encourage participation, this fanciful, gleeful read is sure to entertain, particularly during group story times."—Booklist on Hello, Arnie
