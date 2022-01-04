If You Laugh, I'm Starting This Book Over
If You Laugh, I'm Starting This Book Over

by Chris Harris

Illustrated by Serge Bloch

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316424882

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Guaranteed to be a major hit at storytime, this hilarious interactive picture book is perfect for fans of The Book With No Pictures, The Serious Goose and Press Here. 
 
Okay, kid… I have a BIG THING that I really want to tell you. But it’s VERY SERIOUS. So please, NO LAUGHING while I read you this book. Because…IF YOU LAUGH, I’M STARTING THIS BOOK OVER!
 
In this riotous read-aloud from the bestselling author of I'm Just No Good at Rhyming and The Alphabet’s Alphabet, the reader insists that listeners MUST. NOT. LAUGH— but the demand NOT to laugh leads to the absolutely irresistible temptation to do just that! Chock full of silly narrative twists, giggle-worthy character names, and ridiculously goofy illustrations by Serge Bloch, this interactive romp is sure to become a new storytime essential, whether you make it to the end or not!

