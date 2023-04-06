Pick-Me-Up Picture Books
Are you feeling a little blue? Gloomy skies? Stuck on a difficult math problem? Wardrobe malfunction? Need a good giggle? Forgot your morning coffee? Don’t worry, I’ve got the perfect pick-me-up for you… A picture book! No, none of these will finish your homework or stop the rain, but each one is an uplifting treat, like the very best chocolate cake of a children’s literary delight.
My sister and I were Sandra Boynton fiends when we were little—we can still recite Barnyard Dance! by heart. So you can only imagine my excitement when I saw Woo Hoo! You’re Doing Great! for the first time. This boisterous book packs a punch of inspiration… Sandra Boynton style! Her radiant chicken is the best cheerleader, shouting encouragement for all sorts of accomplishments, such as baking a cake and learning to skate. Whether you’re a kid, or a fully-grown adult (like myself), you won’t stop giggling and grinning with each turn of the page.
A Is for Ambitious
by Meena Harris
Illustrated by Marissa Valdez
If you loved Meena’s Ambitious Girl, you are going to adore A is for Ambitious. As women, we’ve become accustomed to hearing words that are meant to bring us down. How many times have we been told that we’re “too ambitious” (is there really such a thing?), or that we’re being “bossy” when asserting leadership skills? Give your kids an empowering foundation to pursue their biggest dreams with this bold ABC story that teaches the strength of our words.
When I think pick-me-up, I think Arthur! Introduce your kid (or just treasure this all to yourself) to the magic of Marc Brown’s Arthur with Believe in Yourself. Featuring brand-new artwork, this book is a celebration of Arthur’s greatest life lessons and favorite moments from the long-running TV series.
Another immediate pick-me-up is everything Todd Parr! Between his bright illustrations and signature goofiness, It’s Okay to Be Different, is no exception. This story is a light-hearted, happy reminder of what makes each of us special, and to always be who we are.
Because I'm Your Mom
by Ahmet Zappa
Illustrated by Dan Santat
Is your mom the best? Because I think my mom is the very, very best. And although she won’t skateboard with me, and never let me draw on the walls, she’s been my greatest supporter and closest friend since day one. Because I’m Your Mom is Ahmet Zappa and Dan Santat’s follow-up to the equally sweet Because I’m Your Dad. This uplifting story is a unique and loveable ode to the bond between moms and their kids.
Learning to accept your beautiful self just the way you are can be a journey. Vashti Harrison’s Big tells the story of a child trying to find her place being big in a world that celebrates being small—an experience that will resonate with many. With minimal text and gorgeous illustrations, this moving picture book will evoke big emotions and serves a powerful lesson in self-love.
I Am a Rainbow!
by Mark Kanemura
Illustrated by Richard Merritt
With Steve Foxe
*Cue “Diamonds” by Rihanna* Nothing makes young Mark shine brighter than being his fabulous self, and while it’s easy to be authentically himself at home surrounded by his supportive family, school is a different story. When a dazzling new cape ignites his confidence, Mark discovers that all he was missing outside the home was a crew of friends just as vibrant as himself! I Am a Rainbow is your call to stand out, shine bright, and celebrate what makes you YOU!