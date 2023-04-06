Pick-Me-Up Picture Books

Is your mom the best? Because I think my mom is the very, very best. And although she won’t skateboard with me, and never let me draw on the walls, she’s been my greatest supporter and closest friend since day one. Because I’m Your Mom is Ahmet Zappa and Dan Santat’s follow-up to the equally sweet Because I’m Your Dad. This uplifting story is a unique and loveable ode to the bond between moms and their kids.