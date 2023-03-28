Orders over $45 ship FREE

Because I'm Your Mom
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Because I'm Your Mom

by Ahmet Zappa

Illustrated by Dan Santat

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 28, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316338219

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Parents

Description

Celebrate the special bond between fun-loving moms and their lucky kids in this tribute from the bestselling creators behind Because I'm Your Dad, Ahmet Zappa and Dan Santat.

What’s the best kind of mom? The kind of mom who lets you have nachos for breakfast, goes skateboarding with you at the beach, and does the dinosaur dance with you under the full moon. But best of all, she kisses away your owies, wishes upon a shooting star for you, and loves you always…for exactly who you are.

Ahmet Zappa, son of legendary rock star Frank Zappa, was inspired by his own wife and son to write this ode to moms everywhere and the unique bonds they have with their kids—perfect for Mother's Day and all year round. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less