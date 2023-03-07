Orders over $45 ship FREE

Woo Hoo! You're Doing Great!
by Sandra Boynton

Hardcover
On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316486798

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Self-esteem & Self-reliance

Description

Bestselling, beloved author Sandra Boynton–and a very exuberant chicken!–have an important message to share in this inspiring and highly giftable all-ages picture book for every life milestone!
 
Whether you are learning to skate, baking a cake, or even making a mistake, this hilarious and heartfelt rhyming book reminds us that trying our best is reason to celebrate. From children trying to master new skills to adults who had a hard week at work, we all get overwhelmed sometimes and need reassurance. And who better to offer it than a chicken exclaiming: “WOO HOO! YOU’RE DOING GREAT!” 

The ideal gift to cheer on kids and adults through life’s milestones–both big and small–including moving up ceremonies and graduations, birthdays, testing out a hobby, starting out somewhere new, and so much more.
 

What's Inside

