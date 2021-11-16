Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Dinovember: Books for Your Dinosaur-Obsessed Kid

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

Doesn’t it seem like at some point almost every kid has a thing for dinosaurs? I know I did. Now I might be dating myself here a little bit but I was OBSESSED with the show Dinosaurs. I remember begging my mother for the toy of Baby, and running around my house yelling, “not the Mama!” If your little one is even a little bit as prehistorically preoccupied with dinosaurs as I was, Dinovember is the perfect month to celebrate! And we have perfect books for your dinosaur-obsessed young reader.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 