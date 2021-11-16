Dinovember: Books for Your Dinosaur-Obsessed Kid

What happens when a few teeny dinosaurs are left on their own? Complete chaos! The creators of the internet sensation “Dinovember” bring us a hilarious take on a classic holiday poem. [Don’t miss their other books, What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night and What the Dinosaurs Did at School!]

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a…dinosaur?! In the third installment of this series, a whole houseful of overly jolly Jurassic wild things get up to all kinds of holiday mischief: tipping trees, smashing gingerbread houses, swinging from garlands, and more! Will they wreck the halls and end up with coal in their Christmas stockings, or is a Christmas miracle in store? Full-color photographs bring the not-so-silent night to life!