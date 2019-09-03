You Don't Want a Dragon!

The follow-up to the hilarious top seller You Don’t Want a Unicorn! reminds readers to be careful what they wish for…again!





Our protagonist wishes (much to the narrator’s continued chagrin) for a pet dragon. Though initially thrilled, the kid quickly discovers that dragons aren’t quite as awesome as they originally thought. From the scooting to the digging to the fire-breathing, our Kid is dismayed that they still haven’t found their perfect pet. Little do they know, that pet might just be right around the corner…