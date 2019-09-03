Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

You Don't Want a Dragon!

You Don't Want a Dragon!

by

Illustrated by

The follow-up to the hilarious top seller You Don’t Want a Unicorn! reminds readers to be careful what they wish for…again!

Our protagonist wishes (much to the narrator’s continued chagrin) for a pet dragon. Though initially thrilled, the kid quickly discovers that dragons aren’t quite as awesome as they originally thought. From the scooting to the digging to the fire-breathing, our Kid is dismayed that they still haven’t found their perfect pet. Little do they know, that pet might just be right around the corner…
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: June 9th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316535793

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!:
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe."
Horn Book
"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc ... there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had."—Publishers Weekly
"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen."
Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
"Imaginative fun throughout."—Booklist
