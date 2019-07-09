A Reading Adventure with Forever Cowboys

“A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end.”—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author.

Walker Everett spends his days at the Crossroads Ranch wrangling cattle and steering clear of anything that would complicate his already too-complicated life. Until Violet Chastain, the ranch’s newest employee, asks him to pretend to be her boyfriend for her parents’ anniversary party. She’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met and needs his help. How can he refuse?