The Cowboy Next Door
Includes a bonus novella
From New York Times bestselling author who “delivers it all with page-turning romance” (Nora Roberts) comes a story about a down-on-her-luck teacher, a carefree cowboy, and finding second chances in the most unlikely places.
After weeks on the trail, Sam Monroe is looking forward to a hot bath, a home-cooked meal, and a real bed. In that order. But he’s greeted by something even better when he opens the door to his family’s ranch house. Seems the new housekeeper is a gorgeous young woman who cooks like an angel and wrangles his family like a pro. If only she didn’t dislike him so much…
Penny Cash is down on her luck, and the last thing she needs is a flirtation with a wild, carefree cowboy. Sure, he’s funny and sexy, but they’re as different as whiskey and tea. And she’ll be leaving town as soon as she finds a full-time teaching position. But when trouble comes calling, Penny will find out how serious Sam can be when it comes to protecting the woman he loves…
Also includes the bonus novella Saved by the Cowboy by A.J. Pine!
Olivia Belle has always believed in fairy tales…until the moment her boyfriend dropped to one knee. When Olivia speeds into Cash Hawkins’ town like a modern-day Cinderella in a ball gown and glass slippers, Cash’s careful existence is thrown for a loop. Olivia could be his happily ever after… if this runaway bridesmaid doesn’t run off with his heart.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"R.C. Ryan delivers it all with page-turning romance."—Nora Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"Satisfying....This sweetly domestic story should win Ryan many new fans."—Publishers Weekly
"The Cowboy Next Door is a work of art."—Fresh Fiction
"A strong, protective hero and an independent heroine fight for their future in this modern rough-and-tumble Western."—Library Journal on Cowboy on My Mind
"(The) Montana Strong series begins with a fabulous story....This talented writer... invites you to join a little journey that has you biting at the bit for more."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy on My Mind
"4 stars! A heartwarming plot filled with down-to-earth cowboys and warm, memorable characters. Reed and Ally are engaging and endearing, and their sweet, fiery chemistry heats up the pages, which will leave readers' hearts melting...A delightful read."—RT Book Reviews on Reed
"Ryan creates vivid characters against the lovingly rendered backdrop of sweeping Montana ranchlands. The passion between Ryan's protagonists, which they keep discreet, is tender and heartwarming. The plot is drawn in broad strokes, but Ryan expertly brings it to a satisfying conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on Luke
"Ryan has created a gripping love story fraught with danger and lust, pain and sweet, sweet triumph."—Library Journal starred review of Matt
"Beguiling...Touching and romantic, Ryan's portrayal of a city slicker falling for a cowboy delves into the depths of each of their personalities to find common ground in their love for the land. Readers will eagerly anticipate future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Matt
"4 stars!!! With tough, sex cowboys set against the beautiful, rural landscape of Montana, Ryan's latest is a must-read."—RT Book Review on Matt