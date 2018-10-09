Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Justified
Includes a bonus novella
The New York Times bestselling author of the Marked Men series delivers an “emotional, unforgettable” (Lori Wilde) romance about a rugged Texas sheriff who must protect the woman who was once his sworn enemy…
Case Lawton comes from a family of criminals. So as the sheriff of Loveless, Texas, he’s determined to do everything by the book–until he’s called to Aspen Barlow’s office after a so-called break-in. The last thing he wants to do is help the woman who cost him custody of his son. But Aspen isn’t the heartless lawyer Case remembers, and he starts to question his long-held grudge…
Aspen is scared for her life, and Case is her last hope for protection. But to get him on her side, she’ll have to reveal the painful truth from all those years ago. Now, as they work together to track down a dangerous criminal, Case and Aspen learn to trust each other. And as the threats escalate, it becomes clear there’s a thin line between love and hate… because there’s nothing Case wouldn’t do to keep her safe.
“Off the charts attraction, dramatic suspense, heartbreaking betrayal, deep emotion, and unforgettable romance will keep you turning the pages to the climactic end.” -Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author
“Crownover writes cowboys that make you want to pack your bags in search of a small-town ranch!” -Melissa Foster, New York Times bestselling author
“Five big huge stars for Justified! Don’t miss this page turner!” -Harper Sloan, New York Times bestselling author
Includes It’s All About That Cowboy, a bonus novella by Carly Bloom!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This tense, sensual romance is chock full of headstrong, admirable characters who will appeal to romance and suspense fans alike."—Publishers Weekly on Justified
"With a red-hot hero and emotional, unforgettable storyline, Crownover delivers the goods."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author
"Off the charts attraction, dramatic suspense, heartbreaking betrayal, deep emotion, and unforgettable romance will keep you turning the pages to the climactic end. Fans and new readers will devour this fantastic story. I couldn't put it down!"—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author
"Once again, Jay Crownover proves why her words are so addictive! Her characters bleed life so tangibly, you feel like you're drowning in the emotions: in the best way possible. Five big huge stars for Justified! Don't miss this page turner!"—Harper Sloan, New York Times bestselling author
"Crownover writes cowboys that make you want to pack your bags in search of a small-town ranch! Alpha and broody, they hit all the right buttons."—Melissa Foster, New York Times bestselling author
"I could not be more grateful for Jay Crownover, the characters she gave life to, and the books that wait patiently for me on my bookshelf. She is the master of rebirth and renewal, proving time and time again that just when someone thinks life has dealt them a leveling blow, where there's nothing ahead but pain and loneliness, love steps in to prove them wrong."—Hypable on Salvaged
"THIS BOOK WAS AMAZING!! I was in the mood to read something SEXY and EDGY but with a heart-stopping ROMANCE and a story that would be UNIQUE and DIFFERENT... and this book delivered EXACTLY what I was looking for!!!"—Aestas Book Blog on Honor
4 1/2 stars! Top Pick! "The characters of Crownover's Marked Men series are all outlandishly colorful and irresistibly passionate, while still being so genuine that their stories become unforgettable."—RT Book Reviews on Rowdy