Unbroken
A Novella
From the New York Times bestselling author of the Marked Men series comes a captivating novella about a rugged rodeo star who will do anything to protect the people he loves.
When rodeo star Crew Lawton loses everything in a bad bet, he has no choice but to take a new job to pay off his debts – even if it means becoming the face of an expensive male skincare line. Crew is used to getting sweaty and rustling in the dirt, not posing for photo shoots. And he’s certainly not used to being bossed around by a woman who doesn’t even know the difference between bulls and broncs. But Crew owes money to dangerous criminals, and he’ll do anything Della says in order to pay them back and keep them far away from his family in Loveless, Texas…
The launch of her new men’s line for her family’s company means everything to Della Deveaux, and she’s not willing to let some rugged, arrogant cowboy ruin her campaign. Crew Lawton is the last man she would have chosen to represent her chic, sophisticated brand. Unfortunately, her father already invested millions in Crew’s stupidly handsome face. Yet the more time they spend together, Della and Crew realize that opposites do attract. But when the time comes for Crew to face his past mistakes, will he be able to protect his family…and the woman he’s come to love?
“Crownover writes cowboys that make you want to pack your bags in search of a small-town ranch! Alpha and broody, they hit all the right buttons.” –Melissa Foster, New York Times bestselling author
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"With a red-hot hero and emotional, unforgettable storyline, Crownover delivers the goods."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author on Justified
"Off the charts attraction, dramatic suspense, heartbreaking betrayal, deep emotion, and unforgettable romance will keep you turning the pages to the climactic end. Fans and new readers will devour this fantastic story. I couldn't put it down!"—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author on Justified
"Once again, Jay Crownover proves why her words are so addictive! Her characters bleed life so tangibly, you feel like you're drowning in the emotions: in the best way possible. Five big huge stars for Justified! Don't miss this page turner!"—Harper Sloan, New York Times bestselling author
"I could not be more grateful for Jay Crownover, the characters she gave life to, and the books that wait patiently for me on my bookshelf. She is the master of rebirth and renewal, proving time and time again that just when someone thinks life has dealt them a leveling blow, where there's nothing ahead but pain and loneliness, love steps in to prove them wrong."—Hypable on Salvaged
"THIS BOOK WAS AMAZING!! I was in the mood to read something SEXY and EDGY but with a heart-stopping ROMANCE and a story that would be UNIQUE and DIFFERENT... and this book delivered EXACTLY what I was looking for!!!"—Aestas Book Blog on Honor
4 1/2 stars! Top Pick! "The characters of Crownover's Marked Men series are all outlandishly colorful and irresistibly passionate, while still being so genuine that their stories become unforgettable."—RT Book Reviews on Rowdy