Blacklisted
From the New York Times bestselling author of the Marked Men series comes an irresistible and suspenseful romance between a doctor who plays by the rules and the outlaw who breaks them in order to protect her.
Dr. Presley Baskin has always lived a quiet, calm life. Unfortunately, nothing about her life in Loveless, Texas—especially not the wild, rowdy, and impossibly close-knit Lawton family who’ve claimed her—is quiet or calm. Which is how loner Presley finds herself roped into patching up local bad boy Shot Caldwell against her better judgment. Presley wants nothing to do with the dangerous, brooding leader of the local outlaw motorcycle club. But when someone starts stalking her, Shot is the only person she trusts to help. Plus he owes her one…
Palmer ‘Shot’ Caldwell has always known his life isn’t made for relationships. At least until shy, secretive, Presley reluctantly pulled a bullet out of him. He’s oddly protective of the pretty doctor, so when she comes to him for help, hard-hearted Shot suddenly realizes there’s nothing he wouldn’t do to keep her safe.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"With a red-hot hero and emotional, unforgettable storyline, Crownover delivers the goods."—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author on Justified
"Off the charts attraction, dramatic suspense, heartbreaking betrayal, deep emotion, and unforgettable romance will keep you turning the pages to the climactic end. Fans and new readers will devour this fantastic story. I couldn't put it down!"—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author on Justified
"Once again, Jay Crownover proves why her words are so addictive! Her characters bleed life so tangibly, you feel like you're drowning in the emotions: in the best way possible. Five big huge stars for Justified! Don't miss this page turner!"—Harper Sloan, New York Times bestselling author
"Crownover writes cowboys that make you want to pack your bags in search of a small-town ranch! Alpha and broody, they hit all the right buttons."—Melissa Foster, New York Times bestselling author
4 1/2 stars! Top Pick! "The characters of Crownover's Marked Men series are all outlandishly colorful and irresistibly passionate, while still being so genuine that their stories become unforgettable."—RT Book Reviews on Rowdy
"I could not be more grateful for Jay Crownover, the characters she gave life to, and the books that wait patiently for me on my bookshelf. She is the master of rebirth and renewal, proving time and time again that just when someone thinks life has dealt them a leveling blow, where there's nothing ahead but pain and loneliness, love steps in to prove them wrong."—Hypable on Salvaged
"THIS BOOK WAS AMAZING!! I was in the mood to read something SEXY and EDGY but with a heart-stopping ROMANCE and a story that would be UNIQUE and DIFFERENT... and this book delivered EXACTLY what I was looking for!!!"—Aestas Book Blog on Honor