The Red-Hot Cajun
The fourth book in Sandra Hill’s Cajun series serves up laugh-out-loud humor and sizzling romance in equal portions.Read More
The long, hot Louisiana summer just got hotter for Rene LeDeux. He returns home to southern Louisiana after quitting his job in Washington as an environmental lobbyist. Years of battling with the oil industry and land developers have left him completely burnt out, and now all he wants to do is work on his cabin on Bayou Black. But his peace of mind is disrupted by a few things.
One, his great-aunt Tante Lulu is determined to get him hitched. Two, a couple of his activist friends have hatched a plot to bring national attention to their cause to save the bayou. They’ve kidnapped a TV celebrity and brought her to Rene’s cabin. And three, the celebrity is none other than Valerie “Ice” Breux, Rene’s nemesis while growing up.
Now Val’s stranded in Rene’s remote cabin, besieged by irrepressible LeDeux relations, not to mention a dingbat duo out to save the swamp. It’s bad enough being kidnapped, but did she have to land in the lap of the most irritating, sexiest hunk she’s ever laid her eyes on? Val vows she’ll give her heart to the Cajun bad boy when alligators fly. Rene swears to get the girl who got away.
It’s never been steamier in the bayou than with two people this red-hot with desire…and more than ready for love.
"I'm surprised Ms. Hill was able to get this book to her publisher without the pages burning up. Rene. Oh, Rene! Lots of deep sighs and there really are no good words for this Cajun hunk...their spicy sex life makes for great reading...the romance aside, there's a great grandmother type character in this book...Tante Lulu...who will make you laugh out loud. A must read! Its' just too fun and steamy to miss."—Fresh Fiction on The Red-Hot Cajun