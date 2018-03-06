The Cajun Cowboy

Charmaine LeDeux, who owns not one but two beauty salons on the Louisiana bayou, has a loan shark on her tail. As if that’s not bad enough, Raoul Lanier, who she thought she divorced years ago, tells her that they’re still married! Plus, they’ve inherited his father’s rundown cattle ranch together. Raoul promises to give her an honest-to-god real divorce this time if she’ll sell him her half of the ranch. But she decides that the ranch is the perfect place for her after all; i.e., the perfect hideout for a woman who needs to lie low for a while.



The last thing Raoul wants is for Charmaine to live with him, but Charmaine has always been stubborn. Soon she’s taken over the house, adding feminine touches everywhere and having his three ranch hands eating out of her hand. When her belly-dancing great-aunt and the rest of the LeDeux clan come over for Thanksgiving dinner, Raoul knows he’s lost the fight. He might as well give in to the temptation she still rouses in him. Now if he can only keep her safe from the Dixie mafia looking for her and convince her that he’s worth a second chance at love.