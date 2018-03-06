Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Cajun Cowboy
Charmaine LeDeux, who owns not one but two beauty salons on the Louisiana bayou, has a loan shark on her tail. As if that’s not bad enough, Raoul Lanier, who she thought she divorced years ago, tells her that they’re still married! Plus, they’ve inherited his father’s rundown cattle ranch together. Raoul promises to give her an honest-to-god real divorce this time if she’ll sell him her half of the ranch. But she decides that the ranch is the perfect place for her after all; i.e., the perfect hideout for a woman who needs to lie low for a while.Read More
The last thing Raoul wants is for Charmaine to live with him, but Charmaine has always been stubborn. Soon she’s taken over the house, adding feminine touches everywhere and having his three ranch hands eating out of her hand. When her belly-dancing great-aunt and the rest of the LeDeux clan come over for Thanksgiving dinner, Raoul knows he’s lost the fight. He might as well give in to the temptation she still rouses in him. Now if he can only keep her safe from the Dixie mafia looking for her and convince her that he’s worth a second chance at love.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Some like it hot and hilarious, and Sandra Hill delivers both in this intoxicating addition to her Cajun bad boy series."—Publishers Weekly on The Cajun Cowboy
"Hill, who has made readers chuckle, guffaw, and giggle with her hilarious Viking series, will tickle their funny bones yet again as she writes in her trademark sexy style, the perfect accompaniment to a hot Cajun setting. A real crowd pleaser, guar-an-teed."—Booklist on The Cajun Cowboy
"I'm surprised Ms. Hill was able to get this book to her publisher without the pages burning up. Rene. Oh, Rene! Lots of deep sighs and there really are no good words for this Cajun hunk...their spicy sex life makes for great reading...the romance aside, there's a great grandmother type character in this book...Tante Lulu...who will make you laugh out loud. A must read! Its just to fun and steamy to miss."—Fresh Fiction on The Red-Hot Cajun