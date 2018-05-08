Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Red-Hot Cajun
When enemies become lovers, you know you’re in for a scorching hot read!
René LeDeux’s burned out by D.C. politics and only wants to build his cabin in peace. But if his wacky, matchmaking great-aunt has her way, Bayou Black’s prodigal son will be hitched before the summer’s over. And when Valerie “Ice” Breaux, René’s high school crush turned nemesis, is abducted by René’s activist friends, it starts to look like Tante Lulu just may get her wish.
Mon Dieu! It’s bad enough being kidnapped, but did she have to land in the lap of the most irritating, sexiest hunk she’s ever laid her eyes on? Now Val’s stranded in René’s remote cabin, besieged by irrepressible LeDeux relations, not to mention a dingbat duo out to save the swamp.
It’s a heat wave, guar-an-teed! Val vows she’ll give her heart to the Cajun bad boy when alligators fly. René swears to get the girl who got away. It’s never been steamier in the bayou than with two people this red-hot with desire…and more than ready for love.
“Some like it hot and hilarious, and Hill delivers both.”
—Publishers Weekly on The Cajun Cowboy
Edition: Unabridged
"I'm surprised Ms. Hill was able to get this book to her publisher without the pages burning up. Rene. Oh, Rene! Lots of deep sighs and there really are no good words for this Cajun hunk...their spicy sex life makes for great reading...the romance aside, there's a great grandmother type character in this book...Tante Lulu...who will make you laugh out loud. A must read! Its' just too fun and steamy to miss."—Fresh Fiction on The Red-Hot Cajun