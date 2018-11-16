Home at Chestnut Creek

From an award-winning author who “writes real cowboys with heart and soul” (Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author) comes an unforgettable western romance about two strangers who learn that home is where the heart is. . .





First rule of life on the run: never get attached. Nevada Sweet knows that better than anyone-it’s just too dangerous to stay put. And until now, she’s never wanted to. But she gets more than she bargained for when she walks into the Chestnut Creek Café looking for a job. Despite the protective wall she’s built, her coworker Joseph has her imagining a life she isn’t yet convinced she deserves…





While Unforgiven, New Mexico has always been home, Joseph “Fishing Eagle” King still feels like an outsider-no matter how much he tries to give back to his Navajo community. Beneath Nevada’s biting wit, he glimpses a similar vulnerability. Against all odds, Joseph finds himself falling for her, and it’s clear she’s not as unaffected as she pretends. When her past finally catches up with her, she’ll have to decide whether to keep running, or fight for what’s hers.