A Cowboy for Keeps

From a “fabulous new voice in romantic fiction” (New York Times bestselling author Linda Lael Miller): when an arrogant cowboy comes to Unforgiven, New Mexico to claim guardianship of his niece, he finds the role has already been filled — by a woman as attractive as she is infuriating and who might be his one chance for the family he’s always wanted.





There’s not much that could rattle a cowboy like Reese St. James. But when his twin brother dies in a car accident, Reese is stunned to discover he has a six-month old niece, Sawyer. Wanting to make up for lost time, Reese heads down to Unforgiven, New Mexico, to bring her home. He doesn’t plan on Sawyer’s guardian giving him any trouble, but the intriguing, independent woman is turning out to be more than he bargained for.





Lorelei West had given up hope of having a family of her own until her sister’s tragic death brought little Sawyer into her life. And now there’s no way she’s going to let Reese take her away. Lorelei knows hotshot, good-looking cowboys like him-she’s dated enough of them-and she intends to stand her ground. Yet the more time Reese and Lorelei spend together, the harder it is to deny the attraction building between them. But opening their hearts to a baby is one thing-can they also open their hearts to the possibility of a happily-ever-after?