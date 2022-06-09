Muhammad Najem, War Reporter
by Muhammad Najem
by Nora Neus
by Julie Robine
A teenage boy risks his life to tell the truth in this gripping graphic memoir by youth activist Muhammad Najem and CNN producer Nora Neus.
Armed with the camera on his phone and the support of his family, he started reporting on the war using social media. He interviewed other kids like him to show what they hope for and dream about. More than anything, he did it to show that Syrian kids like his toddler brother and infant sister, are just like kids in any other country. Despite unimaginable loss, Muhammad was always determined to document the humanity of the Syrian people. Eventually, the world took notice.
Numb to This
by Kindra Neely
This searing graphic memoir portrays gun violence through a fresh lens, giving it urgency, humanity, and a very personal hope
Kindra Neely never expected it to happen to her. No one does. And then, one day, it happend: a mass shooting shattered her college campus. This empathetic and ultimately hopeful graphic memoir recounts Kindra’s journey forward from those few minutes that changed everything. It wasn’t easy but, Kindra learned that—for her—the path toward hope wound through art, helping others, and sharing her story.
Passport
by Sophia Glock
Young Sophia has lived in so many different countries, she can barely keep count. Stationed now with her family in Central America because of her parents’ work, Sophia feels displaced as an American living abroad, when she has hardly spent any of her life in America.
Andy Warner's Oddball Histories: Pests and Pets
by Andy Warner
In Andy Warner’s Oddball Histories: Pests and Pets, you can find out more than you ever thought possible about creatures both cute and weird, both large and small, while discovering new stories about human history from the perspective of our animal companions.