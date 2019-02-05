Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Houdini

The Handcuff King

by Jason Lutes

Illustrated by Nick Bertozzi

On Sale

Sep 24, 2019

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781368042888

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Biography / Biography & Memoir

Description

"I have escaped out of more handcuffs, manacles, and leg shackles than any other human being living."
 
Harry Houdini mesmerized a generation of Americans when he was alive, and continues to do so over ninety years since his death. This is a snapshot of The Handcuff King's life, centering on one of his most famous feats. As Houdini prepares for a death-defying leap into the icy Charles River in Boston, biographer Jason Lutes and artist Nick Bertozzi reveal Houdini's life and influence: from the antisemitism Houdini fought all his life, to the adulation of the American public from his hounding by the press, to his loving relationship with his wife Bess from his egoism to his insecurity from his public persona–to the secret behind his most amazing trick! And it's all in graphic form, so it's fresh, original, and unlike anything previously published about this most fascinating of American showmen.

Praise

2008 YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
2008 Booklist Top Ten Graphic Novel for Youth
* "Bertozzi's illustrations are simply spectacular."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "Avoiding overt, showy tricks themselves, Lutes and Bertozzi use clean, simple storytelling and crisp, clear black-and-white art to create not only a portrait of the man but also that sense of suspense and anticipation Houdini generated in his performances."—Booklist (starred review)
"Lutes and Bertozzi successfully offer a tiny snapshot as a way into a very large life."—Publishers Weekly
The Center for Cartoon Studies Presents