Houdini
The Handcuff King
Description
"I have escaped out of more handcuffs, manacles, and leg shackles than any other human being living."
What's Inside
Praise
2008 YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
2008 Booklist Top Ten Graphic Novel for Youth
* "Bertozzi's illustrations are simply spectacular."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "Avoiding overt, showy tricks themselves, Lutes and Bertozzi use clean, simple storytelling and crisp, clear black-and-white art to create not only a portrait of the man but also that sense of suspense and anticipation Houdini generated in his performances."—Booklist (starred review)
"Lutes and Bertozzi successfully offer a tiny snapshot as a way into a very large life."—Publishers Weekly