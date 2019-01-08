Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Houdini
The Handcuff King
“I have escaped out of more handcuffs, manacles, and leg shackles than any other human being living.”
Harry Houdini mesmerized a generation of Americans when he was alive, and continues to do so over ninety years since his death. This is a snapshot of Houdini’s life, centering on one of his most famous feats. As Houdini prepares for a death-defying leap into the icy Charles River in Boston, biographer Jason Lutes and artist Nick Bertozzi reveal Houdini’s life and influence: from the anti-Semitism Houdini fought all his life, to the adulation of the American public; from his hounding by the press, to his loving relationship with his wife Bess; from his egoism to his insecurity; from his public persona–to the secret behind his most amazing trick! And it’s all in graphic form, so it’s fresh, original, and unlike anything previously published about this most fascinating of American showmen.
Hardcover
2008 YALSA Great Graphic Novel for Teens
2008 Booklist Top Ten Graphic Novel for Youth
* "Bertozzi's illustrations are simply spectacular."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
* "Avoiding overt, showy tricks themselves, Lutes and Bertozzi use clean, simple storytelling and crisp, clear black-and-white art to create not only a portrait of the man but also that sense of suspense and anticipation Houdini generated in his performances."—Booklist (starred review)
"Lutes and Bertozzi successfully offer a tiny snapshot as a way into a very large life."—Publishers Weekly
