Jason Lutes has been an admirer of Houdini for most of his adult life, and his celebrated graphic novel for adults, Jar of Fools, also pays homage to the Handcuff King. His most recent book is Berlin. Jason lives in Vermont with his partner and two children, where he teaches comics at the Center for Cartoon Studies.

Nick Bertozzi is an award-winning cartoonist. Some of his most notable works include The Salon, Lewis & Clark, Persimmon Cup, the New York Times best-selling Shackleton: Antarctic Odyssey, and the New York Times best-selling Jerusalem: A Family Portrait (written by Boaz Yakin). He has received the Ignatz Award and multiple Harvey Awards, and has taught cartooning at the School of Visual Arts for 14 years. Nick lives in Queens, NY with his wife and daughters. Visit him online at nickbertozzi.com.



