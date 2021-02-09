Sophia Glock

Sophia Glock is a comic book artist and educator. She received her MFA in Illustration at the School of Visual Arts and has been published in periodicals such as The New Yorker, Buzzfeed, Time Out New York and featured in various anthologies. Her work has been honored at The Society of Illustrators Cartoon and Comics Art Annual, and her short comic The Secrets in My Mother's Nightstand was shortlisted for a Cartoonist Studio Prize. She currently lives in San Francisco, CA.