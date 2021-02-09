Passport
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Passport

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316459006

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 19th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Social Topics

PAGE COUNT: 320

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover
An unforgettable graphic memoir by debut talent Sophia Glock reveals her discovery as a teenager that her parents are agents working for the CIA

Young Sophia has lived in so many different countries, she can barely keep count. Stationed now with her family in Central America because of her parents' work, Sophia feels displaced as an American living abroad, when she has hardly spent any of her life in America.

Everything changes when she reads a letter she was never meant to see and uncovers her parents' secret. They are not who they say they are. They are spies, agents working for the CIA. As Sophia tries to make sense of this news, and the web of lies surrounding her, she begins to question everything. The impact that this has on Sophia's emerging sense of self and understanding of the world makes for a page-turning exploration of lies and double lives.

In the hands of this extraordinary graphic storyteller, this astonishing true story bursts to life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews