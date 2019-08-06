“Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” –Amelia Earhart





Amelia Earhart developed a love of flying at a very young age. What began as a simple joy became something much deeper–a commitment to open doors for all women. As Amelia built a name for herself in the field of aviation–breaking numerous records along the way–she inspired future trailblazers to soar to new heights.



With an introduction by astronaut pioneer Eileen Collins, Amelia Earhart: This Broad Ocean focuses on Amelia’s triumphant crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in 1928. Panel by panel, it offers a glimpse of her relentless ambition and tireless will to promote women’s rights. Above all, it leaves us with a sense of her deep-rooted desire to touch the sky.