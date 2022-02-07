Kindra Neely
Kindra Neely is an artist and writer based in southern Oregon. Her art journey began with the amazing community and encouragement she received at Umpqua Community College. She took her first drawing class Drawing Nature at UCC and still likes to hike the trails regularly to sketch flowers and ferns. Numb to This is her debut graphic novel.Read More
By the Author
Numb to This
This searing graphic memoir portrays gun violence through a fresh lens, giving it urgency, humanity, and a very personal hopeKindra Neely never expected it to…