Muhammad Najem
Muhammad Najem is an internationally-recognized journalist from Eastern Ghouta, Syria. He began his reporting career as a child in Syria under near-constant bombardment by the Assad regime by taking videos on his cheap cell phone and posting them on social media. His story went viral in 2018, putting a target on his and his family’s backs. He fled Syria in 2019 and moved to Turkey with his family. Muhammad loves video games, association football, hanging out with friends, and playing with his little brother and sister. http://www.muhammadnajem.comRead More
Nora Neus is an Emmy-award nominated journalist and writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She has reported from inside a maximum-security prison, from 14,000 feet above sea level in the San Juan Mountains, and from rural Puerto Rico after devastating earthquakes. Nora studied the Syrian conflict for her Master of War Studies degree from King’s College London. She started her journalism career as a child writing a newspaper called “Neus News” for her family and friends. http://www.noraneus.com
Nora Neus is an Emmy-award nominated journalist and writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She has reported from inside a maximum-security prison, from 14,000 feet above sea level in the San Juan Mountains, and from rural Puerto Rico after devastating earthquakes. Nora studied the Syrian conflict for her Master of War Studies degree from King’s College London. She started her journalism career as a child writing a newspaper called “Neus News” for her family and friends. http://www.noraneus.com
Julie Robine is a French-American designer and illustrator based in Brooklyn. Since graduating from RISD in 2015, she has worked on a wide variety of projects, with clients like Little, Brown & Co., Victory Magazine, Barnes & Noble, and more. A middle child, she has been drawing since realizing it was the only thing she was better at than her sisters. Her favorite things include horror podcasts and learning about maligned women in history. She loves drawing characters and crafting their worlds, and reading as many graphic novels as possible. You can find her on instagram @heyhijulie and at http://www.julierobine.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use