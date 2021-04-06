Mysteries to Read While Waiting for the New Season of Dead to Me

Dead to Me is a mystery/comedy show on Netflix that has received acclaim from critics and viewers alike. Fans of the show love the chemistry and the friendship between the two main characters Jen and Judy. They love the way the show mixes mystery, suspense, and comedy genres. And they love how the show, from season to season, episode to episode, keeps them on the edge of their seat. Dead to Me is coming back for a third and final season eventually, but no release date has been announced yet. So while you continue your wait for the new season of Dead to Me, here are good mysteries to tide you over until you get to see Jen and Judy again.

Who is Maud Dixon? Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews is a stylish character-driven psychological thriller that’s the perfect book for fans of Dead to Me, especially if you love the show for its strong female main characters. This novel follows the story of Florence Dixon, a low-level publishing employee who believes she’s destined for greatness. And when she’s offered a job as the assistant to a brilliant novelist known by the pseudonym Maud Dixon, Florence feels like her chance has finally come. No one knows Maud’s true identity, and the author (who Florence discovers is really named Helen Wilcox) prefers to keep it that way. But when tragedy strikes, Florence realizes that no one knows Maud Dixon’s true identity, and it would be easy enough for Florence to claim the author’s success (and her very identity) as her own. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Central Park Guillaume Musso’s Central Park is a novel featuring an unlikely duo teaming up, much like Jen and Judy in Dead to Me. Alice is a Parisian cop who awakens to find herself handcuffed on a park bench with no memory of the night before or how she got there. But that’s not all. She’s handcuffed to an American jazz musician named Gabriel who also claims to have no memory of what happened. They’ll have to work together over the next 24 hours to figure out what happened to them before it’s too late. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

The Invitation In The Invitation by Rachel Abbott, a group of friends gather together the night before a wedding, and tragedy strikes. A year later, the friends reunite to play a game. Someone remembers more about that tragic night than they’re letting on, and the group of friends are going to get to the bottom of it by playing this game. Like Netflix’s Dead to Me, The Invitation is a suspenseful story that sees characters testing their friendships and loyalties to one another. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Others If your favorite things about Dead to Me are the morally gray characters and the sharp dialogue, then check out The Others by Sarah Blau. In this dark, witty thriller, Dina Kaminer—a celebrated feminist scholar—is found murdered with the word “mother” carved into her forehead. Dina’s oldest friend Sheila sees the word as a warning. Two decades earlier, she and Dina joined a group of women in a pact to never have children. Now, more and more women from that pact are turning up dead, and Sheila worries she’s next. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

