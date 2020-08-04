Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Others
In this "dark and funny page-turner" perfect for fans of The Perfect Nanny and My Sister, the Serial Killer, a twenty-year-old pact lands one woman at the heart of a murder investigation (Ayelet Gundar-Goshen). But is she the next victim . . . or the primary suspect?
As soon as 41-year-old Sheila hears the news, she knows the police will be calling. One of the country's preeminent feminist scholars–and one of Sheila's oldest friends–has been found murdered, a baby doll fixed to her hands. Twenty years before, these women had made a pact, swearing to follow the example of The Others, women the Torah considered childless, but they saw as willingly child-free.
But the years have not all been kind to The Others, and now, with her life on the line, Sheila will have to decide who among her shrinking social circle can be trusted–and who wants to make her pay the ultimate price.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“A dark and funny page-turner.”—Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, author of Waking Lions
PRAISE FROM ISRAEL:
"So witty, eloquent and riveting you want to lock your door while reading it."—Haaretz
"The Others has the makings of a hit... It's both fun and intelligent, with neither coming at the expense of the other."—Morning Show, Tel Aviv Radio
"Blau does not write delicately, but rather blows up the place with thunder and fireworks."—Hagar Yanai, Galei Tzahal radio